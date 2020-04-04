IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 64,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.12. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

