Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Lowered to $2.80 at CIBC

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.46.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
