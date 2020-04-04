Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Lowered to $2.80 at CIBC

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $4.50 to $2.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 247,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.46.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.