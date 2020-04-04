J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

JILL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 424,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,411. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,808.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

