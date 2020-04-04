Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 59

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 226.38 ($2.98).

Shares of LON HMSO traded down GBX 18.08 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 53.92 ($0.71). 19,090,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.67.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($52,354.64). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000 in the last quarter.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

