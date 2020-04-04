Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

