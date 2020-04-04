Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
CODYY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.
About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR
