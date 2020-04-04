Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 700 ($9.21).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 825 ($10.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825.63 ($10.86).

Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 619.40 ($8.15). 1,323,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 794.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 818.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £19,876.72 ($26,146.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,742 shares of company stock worth $2,018,134 in the last ninety days.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

