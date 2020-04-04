Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Buy

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

