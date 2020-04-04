JMP Securities Lowers Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

TRMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,602. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

