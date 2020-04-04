Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,068,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,202. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

