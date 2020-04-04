Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

Shares of LON JMAT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,683.50 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,784.76. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

