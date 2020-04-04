Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Matthey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

JMPLY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 9,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

