JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 185

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 226.38 ($2.98).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 18.08 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.92 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 19,090,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 25,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

