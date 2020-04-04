JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 775

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 849 ($11.17).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 514.60 ($6.77). 3,210,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.