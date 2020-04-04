JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) to Neutral

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GGNDF remained flat at $$41.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.