JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) to Neutral

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GGNDF remained flat at $$41.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.
About GN Store Nord A/S
