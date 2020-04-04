JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,020

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,011.90 ($13.31).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UU traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 849.80 ($11.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,972,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 933.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 906.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.