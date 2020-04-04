JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.39.

JPM stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. 20,524,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,896. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

