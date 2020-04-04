JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$144.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.21.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

