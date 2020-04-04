JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$144.63 during trading on Wednesday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.21.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

