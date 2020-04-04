JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

MRPRF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

