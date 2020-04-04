JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Target Price to GBX 515

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 95.08% from the company’s previous close.

SSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 605.56 ($7.97).

Shares of SSP Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 264 ($3.47). 2,145,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 600.65.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

