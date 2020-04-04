JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Target Price to GBX 1,020

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,011.90 ($13.31).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 849.80 ($11.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 933.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

