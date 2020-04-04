JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

JBAXY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. 491,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,715. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

