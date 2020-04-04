Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 6,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 232 ($3.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,372 ($83.82). The stock had a trading volume of 174,829 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,718.37.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

