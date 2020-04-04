Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,700 at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 9,100 ($119.71) to GBX 9,700 ($127.60) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Shares of JET stock traded up GBX 232 ($3.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 6,372 ($83.82). 174,829 shares of the company were exchanged. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,718.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

