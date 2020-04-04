Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,779. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.