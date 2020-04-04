Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 194,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,284. Kaman has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaman by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

