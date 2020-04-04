KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of KAR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,619,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

