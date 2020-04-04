Kin (KIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,568.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, COSS and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Kin has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $24,568.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02598778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Allbit, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, Stellarport, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

