Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of KL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. 2,663,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

