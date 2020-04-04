Klepierre’s (KLPEF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Klepierre has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.