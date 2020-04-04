KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 30,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

