Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RDSMY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. 48,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $32.87.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

