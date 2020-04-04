Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. Kroger also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.76.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.29 on Friday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

