Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. Kroger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.40 EPS.

KR stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.76.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

