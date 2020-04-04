Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE:LW opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

