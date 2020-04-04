Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $$6.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 795 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

