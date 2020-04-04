Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

