Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 153

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 154.67 ($2.03).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of $820.35 million and a P/E ratio of 89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.58.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

