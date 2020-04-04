Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Lowered to GBX 153 at Goldman Sachs Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 154.67 ($2.03).

LON:LTG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a market capitalization of $820.35 million and a P/E ratio of 89.29. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.58.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

