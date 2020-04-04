LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,955. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

