Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FAN stock remained flat at $GBX 144.50 ($1.90) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 122.46 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

