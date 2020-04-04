Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for PureCircle (LON:PURE)

PureCircle (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON PURE remained flat at $GBX 131.20 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. PureCircle has a 52-week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.
PureCircle Company Profile
