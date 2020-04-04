Liberum Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for PureCircle (LON:PURE)

PureCircle (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON PURE remained flat at $GBX 131.20 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. PureCircle has a 52-week low of GBX 126.60 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

PureCircle Company Profile

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

