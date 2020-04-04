Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 3,930,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,481. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

