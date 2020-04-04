LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LiqTech International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.10. 40,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,769. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

