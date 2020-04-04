Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $45,796.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02449463 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001910 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.88 or 0.98593404 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 670,090,206 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

