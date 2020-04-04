Loopring Trading Up 6.7% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Gate.io, AirSwap and YoBit. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,382,843 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX, OTCBTC, Binance, DragonEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Bittrex, IDAX, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

