Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 103,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $321.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.