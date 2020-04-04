Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
LORL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 103,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $321.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.
About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
