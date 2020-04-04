LPA Group (LON:LPA) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

LPA Group (LON:LPA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:LPA remained flat at $GBX 73 ($0.96) during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -182.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.96. LPA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 65.25 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Get LPA Group alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Buckenham acquired 5,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,450 ($4,538.28).

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.