LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

