LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:LTC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
