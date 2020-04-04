LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

LTC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 386,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.